Giants' Alen Hanson: Fighting for utility role
Hanson is batting .200 (4-for-20) with a home run and a steal this spring.
Hanson was a revelation for San Francisco last season when he slashed .252/.274/.425 with eight homers and seven steals over 294 at-bats while playing all over the infield and outfield. The 25-year-old will have to prove himself again during spring training in order to win a backup utility role over several other options the Giants brought in to camp.
