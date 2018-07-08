Giants' Alen Hanson: Fills in at second
Hanson went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.
Hanson filled in at the keystone in place of Joe Panik (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The former was already seeing semi-regular playing time in left field, but this development will allow Hanson to take over as the Giants' everyday second baseman until the All-Star break. The 25-year-old is slashing .272/.303/.522 with six homers and four steals in 146 plate appearances.
