Hanson went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Hanson filled in at the keystone in place of Joe Panik (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The former was already seeing semi-regular playing time in left field, but this development will allow Hanson to take over as the Giants' everyday second baseman until the All-Star break. The 25-year-old is slashing .272/.303/.522 with six homers and four steals in 146 plate appearances.

