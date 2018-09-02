Giants' Alen Hanson: Gets fourth straight start
Hanson will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Mets.
The Giants are including Hanson in the lineup for the fourth straight game, with the versatile 25-year-old making three of those starts at shortstop while Brandon Crawford battles a sore knee. Crawford is being viewed as day-to-day, so once he returns to action, Hanson could be deployed in the outfield more regularly. The Giants' depth in the outfield has been whittled down of late following the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the Yankees and the season-ending shoulder injury to Steven Duggar.
