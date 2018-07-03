Hanson (shoulder) came off the bench and went 1-for-1 in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

Hanson was held out of the starting lineup due to a shoulder injury that flared up following Sunday's contest against the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old reportedly only felt pain when swinging from the left side of the plate, so it was a great sign that he entered the game against the right-handed Scott Oberg. Austin Slater got the start in left field in his stead, but it doesn't sound like Hanson will have to miss much more time.

