Hanson started at second base and batted eighth Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to San Diego.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the recently-promoted Hanson would serve on the strong side of a platoon while Joe Panik (thumb) mends on the DL, and that has been the case early on. The 25-year-old provided mixed results in the minors prior to this season, but he has carried over his hot start from Triple-A Sacramento (.406/.479/.661 in 71 plate appearances) to the majors with a homer, three RBI and a pair of steals in just four games. It's tough to trust a player with such a short track record of success, but at the very least, Hanson has proven to be a reliable source of stolen bases even when his bat wasn't so hot in the minors. Panik is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, leaving a decent window of playing time for fantasy owners in deeper formats to take a shot on Hanson.