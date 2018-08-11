Hanson went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Giants' 13-10 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Hanson was right in the thick of it on an all-around explosive day for San Francisco's offense, lashing his 15th double of the season and driving in three of his team's 13 runs. He also swiped his sixth bag of the season. Overall, the 25-year-old is now slashing a solid .282/.306/.481 through 206 at-bats.