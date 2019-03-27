Hanson will not be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hanson was battling for a utility role this spring but unfortunately did little to help himself with a .176/.236/.353 slash line and 20 strikeouts in 51 at-bats. The 26-year-old figures to be near the top of the list of potential callups should the Giants face any position player injuries, given his versatility.