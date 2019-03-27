Giants' Alen Hanson: Heading to minors
Hanson will not be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hanson was battling for a utility role this spring but unfortunately did little to help himself with a .176/.236/.353 slash line and 20 strikeouts in 51 at-bats. The 26-year-old figures to be near the top of the list of potential callups should the Giants face any position player injuries, given his versatility.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...