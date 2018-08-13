Hanson is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hanson will give way to Gorkys Hernandez in left field for Monday's series opener with lefty Clayton Kershaw toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. The 25-year-old is hitting .281/.305/.476 with six homers and six stolen bases through 73 games this season.

