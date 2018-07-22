Hanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hanson was included in the starting nine for the first two games of the series, going 1-for-8 with two strikeouts. The switch-hitting utility man take a seat Sunday with southpaw Sean Manaea on the hill for Oakland; Hanson owns a .222/.245/.267 (38 wRC+) batting line against lefties this season, a stark downtown from his .295/.328/.566 (140 wRC+) line versus right-handed pitching.