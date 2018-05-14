Hanson (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hanson suffered the injury Saturday against the Pirates. He was available off the bench Sunday, but apparently the team decided he'll need more time off. Prior to the injury, he was doing very well filling in for the injured Joe Panik (thumb), hitting .298 with four homers in 14 games. Austin Slater was called up to take his place on the roster.