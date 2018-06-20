Hanson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the visiting Marlins.

Hanson slashed a double off Dan Straily in the second and later hit another double -- his 10th of the year -- off reliever Elieser Hernandez to drive in a run in the fifth. Hanson was playing at shortstop Tuesday as Brandon Crawford got a day off, and he figures to find playing time around the diamond as long as he continues to swing a hot bat. The 25-year-old is now hitting .314 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 86 at-bats this season.