Hanson announced Friday on Instagram that he has signed a minor-league contract with the Giants.

While none of the Giants' prominent beat writers have confirmed as much, Hanson's deal presumably includes an invitation to spring training. Hanson generated a fair amount of buzz as a prospect in the Pirates' system, but he hasn't been able to hit or get on base enough (.263 OBP) at the highest level to allow his speed to play. He walked at a 5.1 percent clip and had a dismal 21.3 percent hard-hit rate in 106 games between Pittsburgh and Chicago last season.