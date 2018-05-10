Hanson batted leadoff Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in an 11-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

It was the first time that Hanson has led off since taking over the starting second base job April 28. The Giants did run out a unique lineup with Brandon Belt starting in left field, but the move shouldn't be that surprising considering how poor the Giants' trio of previous leadoff men (Austin Jackson, Gregor Blanco and Gorkys Hernandez) have performed this year. Hanson's stock will see a boost if he is able to stick atop the lineup going forward. The 25-year-old is slashing .263/.293/.526 with two homers and two steals in 41 plate appearances this year.