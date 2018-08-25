Hanson started in left field and went 0-for-1 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in Friday's loss to Texas.

Hanson returned to the starting lineup after being situated on the bench for the last two contests. There were no reports of a potential injury, so the 25-year-old's removal was likely due to a left-handed pitcher entering the contest. Gorkys Hernandez took over in left following the pitching change, which indicates that Hanson should continue to see some starts against righties moving forward. Austin Slater -- who started in left and homered Thursday -- is also in the mix, which could cannibalize all three outfielders' playing time until Andrew McCutchen (who cleared waivers) is moved, assuming that happens before the Sept. 1 trade waiver deadline.