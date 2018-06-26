Giants' Alen Hanson: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
Hanson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, according to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News.
Hanson started nine of the last 10 games all over the diamond, but he will be held out Tuesday after striking out twice in each of the last two games. Hanson does still own an .841 OPS in June, so this figures to just be a temporary break.
