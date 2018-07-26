Hanson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Hanson is really struggling against left-handers this season (.512 OPS), so he will be held out Thursday with southpaw Wade Miley on the bump for the Brewers. Chase d'Arnaud will man the keystone for the Giants on Thursday night.

