Hanson is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This will be the second game in a row that Hanson is excluded from the starting lineup, despite the fact he is hitting .296/.316/.537 with one home run and one steal in 54 June at-bats. Hunter Pence will start in left field and hit fifth against lefty Kyle Freeland.

