Hanson is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hanson, who is hitting just .245/.241/.358 through 21 games in August, will stick on the bench for a third straight game with left-hander Patrick Corbin starting for the Diamondbacks. Hunter Pence will pick up another start in left field in his place.

