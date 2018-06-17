Giants' Alen Hanson: Picking up start at second base
Hanson will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hanson looked like he might have been primed for consistent work at third base when Evan Longoria fractured his hand Thursday, but the Giants regained some depth in the infield when first baseman Brandon Belt (appendicitis) returned from the disabled list two days later. Belt's return will allow Pablo Sandoval to shift back over to third base on a more regular basis, with Sandoval likely to occupy the strong side of a platoon at the position with Hanson thanks to his superior numbers against right-handed pitching. Hanson will pick up a third straight start Sunday thanks to everyday second baseman Joe Panik getting a breather, but it shouldn't be taken as a sign that the switch-hitting utility man is settling into an everyday role.
