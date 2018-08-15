Hanson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Hanson singled in a run in the second, then later brought in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth in the 2-1 victory. The 25-year-old, who's drawn multiple starts at second base, left field, shortstop and third base this season, is slashing a respectable .284/.307/.474 with six homers over 215 at-bats.