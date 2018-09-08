Giants' Alen Hanson: Pops eighth homer
Hanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
The 25-year-old has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with two homers to begin September, and Brandon Crawford's sore knee has opened up additional playing time for Hanson at shortstop. He's got a modest .267/.288/.458 slash line with eight homers and seven steals in 95 games on the season, but Hanson could have some surprising fantasy value down the stretch.
