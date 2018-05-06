Hanson went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-2 rout of the Braves.

His Giants' career is off to a tremendous start, and Hanson is now slashing .292/.320/.625 through seven games with two homers, eight RBI and two steals. The former Pirates prospect never showed this kind of power in the minors, but he's set to handle the bulk of the duties at the keystone while Joe Panik (thumb) is out, and Hanson could be a surprisingly useful fantasy asset over the next month as a result.