Giants' Alen Hanson: Replaces injured starter Thursday
Hanson entered Thursday's contest in place of Evan Longoria (hand), going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in a 16-inning win over the Marlins.
Longoria was hit in the hand by a pitch, which will sideline the third baseman for an extended period after it was revealed he was dealing with a fractured bone. Hanson has played well when called upon this season (.338/.377/.690 with five homers and three steals in 77 plate appearances), so he figures to see the majority of playing time at third until Brandon Belt (appendicitis) returns from his disabled list stint. The latter was rumored to possibly return as early as Friday, but the club could opt to send him on a rehab assignment instead. If the latter situation prevails, Hanson would stand to gain short-term value based on his power/speed combination.
