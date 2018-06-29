Hanson led off and went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a pair of RBI and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Colorado.

Hanson returned to the lineup after being positioned on the bench over the Giants' last two games. The 25-year-old is slashing a healthy .302/.333/.594 through 38 games, and he figures to lead a three-man rotation in left field, while also seeing occasional starts around the infield. Hanson's absence from the lineup over the last two games indicates that he isn't quite an everyday player yet, but he should still see enough playing time to warrant fantasy consideration based on his strong start to the season.