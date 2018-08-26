Hanson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This marks the second game in a row Hanson will watch from the bench. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as right-hander Yovani Gallardo is taking the hill for Texas. Perhaps Hanson's recent cold streak at the plate is to blame (two hits in his last 12 at-bats), but either way, it's expected that his playing time will pick up a bit if Andrew McCutchen is moved ahead of the trade waiver deadline. Hunter Pence will take a turn in left field in his stead.