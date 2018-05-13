Giants' Alen Hanson: Sits out Sunday
Hanson (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Hanson was lifted from Saturday's contest prematurely with left hamstring tightness and will now be given the afternoon off as the Giants close out their weekend series against the Pirates. Kelby Tomlinson will occupy second base duties for the time being. Hanson should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's three-game series against the Reds.
