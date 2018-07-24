Giants' Alen Hanson: Sitting Tuesday
Hanson is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Even when Hanson doesn't start, he typically enters the game in some fashion, thanks to his defensive versatility. He is hitting .278 with one home run and one steal in 54 at-bats in July. Kelby Tomlinson will start at second base and hit ninth.
