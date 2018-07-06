Hanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals.

Hanson managed the Giants only offense Thursday, taking Luke Weaver deep in the sixth inning for his sixth home run of the season. Though he continues to get regular at-bats, Hanson has not swung the bat especially well of late with the home run being only his third extra-base hit since June 22.

