Hanson (knee) is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hanson exited Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his knee, but X-rays came back clean and the utility man won't be forced to miss any games as a result. He's hitting .333/.341/.615 across 18 games this month and will look to keep things rolling against right-hander Tyson Ross in Thursday's series opener.