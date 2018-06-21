Giants' Alen Hanson: Starting in left field Thursday
Hanson (knee) is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Hanson exited Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his knee, but X-rays came back clean and the utility man won't be forced to miss any games as a result. He's hitting .333/.341/.615 across 18 games this month and will look to keep things rolling against right-hander Tyson Ross in Thursday's series opener.
