Hanson went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Hanson got the nod at the hot corner in place of Pablo Sandoval against the left-handed Alex Wood. With Brandon Belt returning from the disabled list Saturday, a platoon at third between Sandoval (versus righties) and Hanson (versus southpaws) seems like the likely scenario moving forward. While that situation isn't ideal for the 25-year-old's fantasy value, he stands to maintain short-term playing time at short with Brandon Crawford expected to hit the paternity list Monday (up to three games allotted). Hanson is slashing .312/.345/.636 with five homers and three steals over 82 plate appearances this year, so he deserves fantasy consideration whenever he is expected to receive semi-regular playing time.