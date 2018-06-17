Giants' Alen Hanson: Starts at third base Saturday
Hanson went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Hanson got the nod at the hot corner in place of Pablo Sandoval against the left-handed Alex Wood. With Brandon Belt returning from the disabled list Saturday, a platoon at third between Sandoval (versus righties) and Hanson (versus southpaws) seems like the likely scenario moving forward. While that situation isn't ideal for the 25-year-old's fantasy value, he stands to maintain short-term playing time at short with Brandon Crawford expected to hit the paternity list Monday (up to three games allotted). Hanson is slashing .312/.345/.636 with five homers and three steals over 82 plate appearances this year, so he deserves fantasy consideration whenever he is expected to receive semi-regular playing time.
More News
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Replaces injured starter Thursday•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Blasts pinch-hit home run•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Activated from DL•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Could return over weekend•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Extended rehab assignment on tap•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Unlikely to return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...