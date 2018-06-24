Hanson batted second and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over San Diego.

Hanson appears to have taken over as the primary left fielder following Mac Williamson's demotion to the minors Saturday. The 25-year-old has been quite the find for the Giants, slashing .299/.327/.598 with five homers and four steals in just 104 plate appearances this season. Hanson may not start every game in left -- was positioned at the keystone Friday -- but his ability to slot all over the diamond should produce a near-everyday role going forward.