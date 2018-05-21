Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that Hanson (hamstring) is unlikely to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Wednesday against the Astros, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

Rather than having Hanson travel with the team on its road trip, the 25-year-old is instead scheduled to report to the Giants' spring training facility in Arizona to continue rehabbing the hamstring injury. Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Hanson is "coming around," so it wouldn't seem that the versatile switch hitter experienced any sort of setback. Assuming Hanson's absence doesn't drag on too much longer, he'll likely recapture an everyday role at second base or in the corner outfield once he's activated.