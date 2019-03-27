Giants' Alen Hanson: Won't make Opening Day roster
Hanson will not be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hanson was battling for a utility role this spring but unfortunately did little to help himself with a .176/.236/.353 slash line and 20 strikeouts in 51 at-bats. The 26-year-old is out of minor-league options, so he'll have to first go unclaimed off waivers before reporting to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in San Francisco.
