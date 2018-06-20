Hanson's X-rays on his left knee came back negative following Wednesday's game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hanson suffered a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off his leg in Wednesday's outing. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Hanson will be "pretty sore" Thursday, so it's unclear whether he will be healthy enough to play in the series opener against San Diego.

