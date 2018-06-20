Giants' Alen Hanson: X-rays come back clean
Hanson's X-rays on his left knee came back negative following Wednesday's game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hanson suffered a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off his leg in Wednesday's outing. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Hanson will be "pretty sore" Thursday, so it's unclear whether he will be healthy enough to play in the series opener against San Diego.
More News
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Removed after fouling ball off leg•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Hits two doubles, drives in one•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Picking up start at second base•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Starts at third base Saturday•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Replaces injured starter Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart