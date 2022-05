Cobb (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Sunday against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 34-yea-rold was already confirmed as San Francisco's starter for Sunday, and he's now officially back on the active roster. Cobb spent little more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf and figures to have some minor workload restrictions in his first start back from the groin strain.