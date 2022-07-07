Cobb pitched six innings against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Cobb was tagged for four runs over his first two frames, but he was able to settle down and prevent any additional runs from there while tying a season high with six innings. The right-hander was in line for the loss when he departed, but San Francisco's offense stormed back late in the game to allow him to escape with a no-decision. Cobb has allowed only eight earned runs over 25.1 innings (2.84 ERA) across his past five starts, but he hasn't picked up any wins over that time. His last victory came May 17 in Colorado in a wild game in which he surrendered seven runs.