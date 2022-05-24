Cobb (3-2) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Given the fact that New York put up six runs against him, Cobb was surprisingly efficient, throwing 90 pitches (64 of which were strikes) over six frames. He was largely done in by a poor third inning during which the Mets scored five runs. Cobb has given up 13 runs across 11.1 innings over his past two starts to push his season ERA up to an unappealing 6.25. He'll look for a better result in his next start, which is slated to come in Cincinnati this weekend.