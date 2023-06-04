Cobb (5-2) allowed five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 7.2 shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Orioles.

Cobb was lit up for seven runs over four innings against the Brewers his last time out, but he responded with his fourth scoreless outing of the season. He's gone at least seven innings in each of those stellar starts. This was also the first time in his last six appearances that he didn't walk a batter. Cobb is at a 2.71 ERA despite a 1.32 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB over 69.2 innings. The right-hander is set to face a tough test in his next start, which is projected to be in Colorado next week.