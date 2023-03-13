Cobb (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The side session should provide the Giants with a good gauge for how Cobb's left knee is feeling two days after it was struck by a line drive during his Cactus League start versus the Dodgers. Cobb was diagnosed with a bruise after follow-up tests ruled out any structural damage to the knee, so the right-hander looks as though he could be on track to return to the Giants' spring pitching schedule without having to miss a start. The team will offer an update on his next steps once he completes the bullpen session.