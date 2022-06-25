Cobb (3-3) took the loss during Friday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Reds, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Cobb surrendered two runs on four hits in the second inning, then was pulled in the fifth with two on and one out after a run scored on an error. Cobb is yet to make it through five innings in two starts since coming off the IL and is averaging 4.2 per start through 10 turns, though his 9.9 K/9 and 3.8 K/BB would both rank in the top 25 if he had enough innings to qualify. The 34-year-old is slated to pitch again versus the White Sox midweek.