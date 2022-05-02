Cobb (1-1) took the loss during Sunday's 11-5 defeat at the hands of the Nationals, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Making his first start since returning from a groin injury, Cobb surrendered two hits before Jason Vosler committed an error and the damage piled on from there. The result was 40 pitches with just 22 strikes while the 34-year-old recorded only two outs as Washington batted around and put up a five spot. He'll look to get back on track next weekend in St. Louis.