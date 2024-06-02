Share Video

Cobb (hip/shoulder) said Sunday he's no longer feeling pain in his right shoulder and is "cautiously optimistic" he can throw a bullpen session during the Giants' next homestand, which begins June 10, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander received a cortisone injection for his shoulder in mid-May, but what actually helped him turn a corner with his nerve discomfort was taking a nerve medication. Cobb will need significant time to build up his throwing program, and he shouldn't be expected to make his season debut until sometime in July, at least.

