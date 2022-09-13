Cobb (6-6) earned the win over Atlanta on Monday, allowing six hits and striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

Cobb scattered six singles in the victory and didn't walk any batters for just the second time in his past 10 starts. The right-hander allowed only two runners to reach second base, and none made it to third. He racked up 18 swinging strikes in the outing and fanned exactly seven batters for the third time in his past four starts. Cobb started the season poorly, posting a 6.25 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over his first seven games, but he has been much better since then, registering a 2.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94:28 K:BB across 17 contests. Remarkably, Cobb's victory Monday was only his third over the impressive 17-game span.