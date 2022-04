Cobb was diagnosed with a right groin injury after leaving Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader during the fifth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Cobb surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 4.1 innings prior to his exit. The severity of the injury remains uncertain, and the veteran right-hander should be considered questionable for his next turn through the rotation until the Giants update his status.