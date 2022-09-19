Cobb allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Cobb allowed an RBI double to Justin Turner in the fourth inning and an RBI single to Freddie Freeman in the sixth. It was the second time in five starts that Cobb's allowed runs to score, with both of those instances coming against the Dodgers. The right-hander has been quietly effective with a 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 136:40 K:BB through 134.2 innings across 25 starts this season. He'll look to get back in the win column next week in a projected road start versus Arizona.