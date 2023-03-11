Cobb was diagnosed with a left knee contusion after leaving Saturday's Cactus League start against the Dodgers and is hopeful to make his next scheduled start, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Cobb was hit in the knee with a line drive during the outing, and while he looked to be in significant pain, the right-hander's tests came back negative. The Giants will want to make sure the 35-year-old is healthy before he gets back on the mound, but there's a very good chance that Cobb will be ready for the beginning of the season.