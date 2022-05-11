Cobb (2-1) earned the win after tossing 5.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six against the Rockies.

Cobb held the Rockies scoreless over the first five frames, ultimately getting pulled with one out in the six inning and having one of the runners he left on base come around to score. The 34-year-old has put together two consecutive strong starts after only lasting two-thirds of an inning versus the Nationals on May 1, allowing just three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 14 over 10.1 frames in those outings. In his first season with the Giants, Cobb owns a 3.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 28 punchouts in 20.1 innings over six starts.