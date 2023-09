Cobb was removed from his start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks with an apparent hip injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cobb was grabbing at his left hip at the end of the second inning and was taken out of the game after not being able to get comfortable while warming up ahead of the third frame. The Giants will take a look at Cobb and should provide more details shortly, but fantasy managers should view Cobb as day-to-day for now.