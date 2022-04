Cobb and the Giants won't play the Mets on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb was slated to make his second start of the season Monday, but he'll be unable to do so after the game was postponed. The matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, and Cobb will start in the matinee while Logan Webb starts in the second game, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.