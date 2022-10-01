Cobb (7-7) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Cobb wasn't at his sharpest Friday, but he made it through five frames with enough run support to earn his first win in three starts. He's given up 11 runs over his last 15.1 innings. The right-hander now has a 3.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 144:43 K:BB through 144.2 innings across 27 starts this season. Cobb is projected for one more start in 2022, a road outing in San Diego next week.